Tokyo, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks ended sharply lower on Friday with the market spooked by news that Russian troops attacked Europe's largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 2.23 percent or 591.80 points at 25,985.47, while the broader Topix index fell 1.96 percent or 36.86 points to 1,844.94.

The Dollar stood at 115.49 yen, against 115.45 Yen in New York late Thursday.