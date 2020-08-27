Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Tokyo's key Nikkei index opened flat on Thursday in cautious trade ahead of the closely watched Jackson Hole conference of global financial authorities later in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up just 0.02 percent or 4.27 points at 23,295.13 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.12 percent or 1.93 points at 1,622.55.

Trade was "subdued" and "seemingly dominated by investors' wait-and-see attitudes ahead of US Federal Reserve Chair (Jerome) Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole conference," Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex, said in a commentary.

The Dollar fetched 105.83 Yen in early Asian trade, against 105.

97 yen in New York late Wednesday.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Toyota was down 0.88 percent at 7,060 yen, Nikon was down 2.87 percent at 811 yen and oil and gas developer Japex was down 2.01 percent at 1,805 yen.

But Toray, maker of carbon fibre and other industrial products, was up 0.68 percent at 500.9 yen and optical devices and healthcare company Fujifilm Holdings was up 0.50 percent at 5,056 yen.

On Wall Street, the Nasdaq and S&P 500 again climbed to new records fuelled by solid earnings and economic data, while the benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average reversed its early doldrums and gained 0.3 percent to close at 28,331.92.