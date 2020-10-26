UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo's Key Nikkei Index Opens Higher In Cautious Trade

Sumaira FH 10 seconds ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 08:40 AM

Tokyo's key Nikkei index opens higher in cautious trade

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Tokyo's key Nikkei index opened marginally higher on Monday in cautious trade after a mixed Wall Street close, with eyes on the fate of the US stimulus and the presidential election.

The Nikkei 225 was up 0.13 percent, or 30.74 points, at 23,547.33 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up just 0.02 percent, or 0.25 points, at 1,625.57 after hovering between negative and positive territory at the open.

"Investors in Japanese shares are forced to remain cautious ahead of earnings of companies such as Sony... while they closely watch news headlines on the additional US stimulus and the presidential election," chief strategist Yoshihiro Ito of Okasan Online Securities said in a commentary.

The Dollar fetched 104.

71 Yen in early Asian trade, against 104.69 yen in New York late Friday.

In Tokyo, Sony was up 1.46 percent at 7,934 yen ahead of its earnings later this week, and Panasonic was up 2.10 percent at 913.1 yen.

ANA Holdings was down 1.00 percent at 2,367.5 yen after reports said Japan's largest airline will ask Toyota to temporarily employ some of its workers as part of its restructuring plans.

Other reports said it has signed a memorandum of understanding to purchase sustainable aviation fuel from the Singapore refinery of Finland-based Neste.

Its rival Japan Airlines was up 0.52 percent at 2,046.5 yen.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended down 0.1 percent at 28,335.57, while the broader S&P closed up 0.3 percent and tech-rich Nasdaq was up 0.4 percent.

Related Topics

Election Dollar Tokyo Singapore New York Japan From Toyota Asia

Recent Stories

Hamilton wins Portuguese Grand Prix

10 hours ago

Arab Coalition destroys armed Houthi drone targeti ..

10 hours ago

Obaid Al Tayer chairs 112th meeting of GCC Financi ..

10 hours ago

&#039;Peace and coexistence remain strategic goals ..

10 hours ago

Khabib Nurmagomedov&#039;s emotional retirement ma ..

10 hours ago

29th October announced public holiday for private ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.