Tokyo's Net Population Influx Accelerates For 1st Time In 3 Yrs

Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Tokyo's net population influx accelerates for 1st time in 3 yrs

TOKYO, Jan. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :-- The net population influx into Tokyo accelerated in 2022 for the first time in three years as the effects of the coronavirus on social and economic activities start to wane, the internal affairs ministry said Monday.

According to migration statistics released by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, the net population influx into the Japanese capital came to 38,023 last year, up sharply from the year-before influx of 5,433, the lowest level since the start of comparable records in 2014.

The number of people moving into Tokyo in 2022 totaled 439,787, up 19,620 from a year earlier, while 401,764 people left Tokyo, down by 12,970, the data showed.

