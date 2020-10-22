UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo's New COVID-19 Cases Remain In Triple Digits For 3rd Straight Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 03:10 PM

Tokyo's new COVID-19 cases remain in triple digits for 3rd straight day

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Tokyo reported 185 new daily COVID-19 cases on Thursday, rising from 150 infections confirmed the previous day, bringing the cumulative total in the capital to 29,520.

According to the Tokyo metropolitan government's preliminary figures, the latest daily tally marks the third straight day when new cases have been in triple digits.

The metropolitan government said of those newly infected, the majority were aged in 20s and 30s, although numbers in their 40s and 50s were also comparatively high.

The local government added that the number of people who have been hospitalized by the pneumonia-causing virus and designated "seriously ill" as of Thursday totaled 24, based on the Tokyo standard, with the figure remaining the same as the previous day.

Related Topics

Tokyo Same From Government

Recent Stories

Dolphin Force arrests three dacoits from nearby Pu ..

4 minutes ago

‘Samsung AI Forum 2020’ Explores the Future of ..

5 minutes ago

Russia COVID-19 cases up 15,971 to more than 1,460 ..

7 minutes ago

Five-day polio campaign to start from Oct 26 in sa ..

7 minutes ago

Four drug peddlers arrested

7 minutes ago

German shares open 1.02 pct lower

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.