Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index jumped nearly two percent Monday on hopes for business recovery, closing above the psychologically important 30,000 mark for the first time in more than three decades.

The Nikkei 225 index rose 1.91 percent, or 564.08 points, to 30,084.15, the highest close since 1990.