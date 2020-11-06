Tokyo, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Tokyo's key Nikkei index closed up Friday, hitting its highest level since 1991, despite continued uncertainty over the outcome of the US presidential election.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.91 percent or 219.95 points to end at 24,325.23 while the broader Topix index closed up 0.52 percent or 8.55 points at 1,658.49.