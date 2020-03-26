UrduPoint.com
Tokyo's Nikkei Closes Down 4.5% As Virus Fears Grow

Thu 26th March 2020 | 11:30 AM

Tokyo's Nikkei closes down 4.5% as virus fears grow

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Japanese stocks sank 4.51 percent Thursday on profit-taking from a three-day rally, while traders were also spooked after Tokyo's governor warned of a possible expansion of the coronavirus in the capital.

The Nikkei 225 index, which advanced 18 percent over the first three days of the week, fell 882.03 points to close at 18,664.60.

The broader Topix index was down 1.78 percent, or 25.30 points, at 1,399.32.

Your Thoughts and Comments

