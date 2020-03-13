Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index fell more than six percent on Friday, trimming losses, following a global rout on fears of a recession linked to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Nikkei 225 index, which dropped more than 10 percent in the morning session, ended down 6.08 percent or 1,128.58 points, at 17,431.05, while the broader Topix fell 4.98 percent or 66.18 points, to 1,261.70.