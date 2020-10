Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed down for a fourth consecutive session Thursday, extending falls on Wall Street on rising worries about the coronavirus.

The Nikkei 225 index lost 0.37 percent, or 86.57 points, to 23,331.94, while the broader Topix index was down 0.10 percent, or 1.62 points, at 1,610.93.