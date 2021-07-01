(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed down for a fourth consecutive session on Thursday as tech shares faced selling pressure, while investors focused on key US economic data due later this week.

The Nikkei 225 index slid 0.29 percent, or 84.49 points, to 28,707.04, while the broader Topix index fell 0.22 percent, or 4.36 points, to 1,939.21.