Tokyo, June 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index erased early gains and closed lower on Tuesday in cautious trade as investors cashed in on recent rallies.

The Nikkei 225 index, which jumped nearly three percent last week, fell 0.16 percent, or 45.74 points, to 28,814.34.

But the broader Topix index gained 0.17 percent, or 3.20 points, to 1,926.18.