Tokyo's Nikkei Closes Down, Giving Up Early Gains

Tue 01st June 2021 | 11:30 AM

Tokyo, June 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index erased early gains and closed lower on Tuesday in cautious trade as investors cashed in on recent rallies.

The Nikkei 225 index, which jumped nearly three percent last week, fell 0.16 percent, or 45.74 points, to 28,814.34.

But the broader Topix index gained 0.17 percent, or 3.20 points, to 1,926.18.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

