Tokyo, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed down more than 1.1 percent on Thursday, weighed down by a rout on Wall Street.

The Nikkei 225 index fell 1.11 percent, or 258.67 points, to 23,087.82, while the broader Topix index lost 1.08 percent, or 17.81 points, to 1,626.44.