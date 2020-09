Tokyo, Sept 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index lost more than 1.1 percent on Friday as investors locked in profits from recent rallies after US shares retreated.

The Nikkei 225 index fell 1.11 percent, or 260.10 points, to close at 23,205.43, while the broader Topix index was down 0.90 percent, or 14.64 points, at 1,616.60.