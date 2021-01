(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed down more than 1.5 percent on Thursday with investors disheartened by a bruising session on Wall Street.

The Nikkei 225 index fell 1.53 percent, or 437.79 points, to 28,197.42, while the broader Topix index lost 1.14 percent, or 21.22 points, to 1,838.85.