Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index lost more than two percent on Monday following a rout on US markets as fears grow over a resurgence of coronavirus infections.

The Nikkei 225 dropped 2.30 percent, or 517.04 points, to end at 21,995.04, while the broader Topix index fell 1.78 percent, or 28.15 points, to 1,549.22.