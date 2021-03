Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed down more than 2.0 percent Monday, tracking falls on key US indexes, as the impact of a fire at Renesas's chip plant weighed on the market.

The Nikkei 225 index fell 2.07 percent, or 617.90 points, to 29,174.15 while the broader Topix index was down 1.09 percent, or 22.03 points, at 1,990.18.