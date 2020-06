Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index dropped more than 2.8 percent on Thursday as investors cashed in following recent gains.

The Nikkei 225 index fell 2.82 percent, or 652.04 points, to close at 22,472.91, while the broader Topix index was down 2.20 percent, or 35.79 points, to 1,588.92.