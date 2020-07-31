UrduPoint.com
Tokyo's Nikkei Closes Down More Than 2.8 Percent

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 11:20 AM

Tokyo's Nikkei closes down more than 2.8 percent

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index plunged more than 2.8 percent Friday, extending its losing streak for a sixth trading day on a strong Yen and a surge in coronavirus cases in the capital.

The Nikkei 225 index fell 2.82 percent, or 629.23 points, to close at 21,710.00, while the broader Topix index also lost 2.82 percent, or 43.41 points, to 1,496.06.

