Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index plunged more than 2.8 percent Friday, extending its losing streak for a sixth trading day on a strong Yen and a surge in coronavirus cases in the capital.

The Nikkei 225 index fell 2.82 percent, or 629.23 points, to close at 21,710.00, while the broader Topix index also lost 2.82 percent, or 43.41 points, to 1,496.06.