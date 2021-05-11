(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed down more than three percent Tuesday as tech shares were hit by selling pressure following a plunge in the Nasdaq on Wall Street.

The Nikkei 225 index sank 3.08 percent, or 909.75 points, to 28,608.59, while the broader Topix index dropped 2.37 percent, or 46.35 points, to 1,905.92.