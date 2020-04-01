UrduPoint.com
Tokyo's Nikkei Closes Down More Than 4% On Growing Virus Concern

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 11:30 AM

Tokyo, April 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index dropped more than four percent on Wednesday amid a broader market rout over the coronavirus outbreak, with fears growing of a possible lockdown in the capital.

The Nikkei 225 index lost 4.50 percent, or 851.60 points, to close at 18,065.41 while the broader Topix index dropped 3.70 percent, or 51.96 points, to 1,351.08.

