Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index plunged nearly 2.5 percent on Thursday, extending a rout on Wall Street following US inflation data that fuelled worries about a sudden shift in monetary policy.

The Nikkei 225 index fell 2.49 percent, or 699.50 points to close at 27,448.01, while the broader Topix index dropped 1.54 percent, or 28.91 points, to 1,849.04.