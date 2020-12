Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed lower on profit-taking Friday as few fresh cues for trade emerged following a mixed close on Wall Street.

The Nikkei 225 index lost 0.39 percent, or 103.72 points, to end at 26,652.52, while the broader Topix advanced 0.33 percent, or 5.80 points, to 1,782.01.