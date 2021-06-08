UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo's Nikkei Closes Lower

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 12:00 PM

Tokyo's Nikkei closes lower

Tokyo, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed lower Tuesday, with sentiment weighed by uncertainties from the domestic Covid-19 situation to the fate of the Tokyo Olympics.

The Nikkei 225 fell 0.19 percent, or 55.68 points, to 28,963.56, but the broader Topix index edged up 0.09 percent, or 1.80 points, to 1,962.65.

"It's hard for investors to take part in active trading due to a number of uncertain factors, including Japan's coronavirus situation," Yoshihiro Okumura of Chibagin Asset Management told AFP.

Investors are concerned that cases could rebound if emergency restrictions in Tokyo and other regions are lifted on June 20 as planned, Okumura said.

"Among other uncertain elements is the Olympics," he added.

"Even if the Olympics can be held as planned, it is still uncertain if that would be a buying factor or a selling factor" for investors.

Games organisers have ruled out another postponement, and will make a decision later this month on how many spectators -- if any -- are allowed to attend, with overseas fans already barred.

The Dollar fetched 109.41 Yen in Asian afternoon trade, against 109.26 yen in New York late Monday.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing dropped 1.02 percent to 83,260 yen, and SoftBank Group was down 1.64 percent at 8,019 yen.

Pharmaceutical firm Eisai soared 19.35 percent to 9,251 yen after the United States approved the Alzheimer's drug it developed with Biogen, the first new medicine against the disease in almost two decades.

Japan's economy contracted 1.0 percent during the three months to March, compared with the previous estimate of a 1.3 percent quarter-on-quarter contraction, revised Cabinet Office data showed.

The figures, released before the opening bell on Tuesday, did not prompt a strong market reaction.

Related Topics

Dollar Tokyo New York Japan United States March June Market Olympics From Cabinet Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ghotki train crash: Death toll surges to 62 as aut ..

14 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 173.57 million

33 minutes ago

Provincial Minister of Sindh for Local Government ..

42 minutes ago

Covid-19 Vaccination Center set up at Arfa Softwar ..

51 minutes ago

PM’s green initiatives bring laurels for Pakista ..

54 minutes ago

NEC approves development outlay Rs2.1tr for next f ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.