Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed lower on Thursday, extending falls on Wall Street, as investors continued to cash in on recent gains.

The Nikkei 225 index, which hit near-three-decade highs earlier this month, fell 0.36 percent, or 93.80 points, to 25,634.34, but the broader Topix index gained 0.33 percent, or 5.76 points, to 1,726.41.