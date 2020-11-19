UrduPoint.com
Tokyo's Nikkei Closes Lower On Profit-taking

Thu 19th November 2020 | 11:30 AM

Tokyo's Nikkei closes lower on profit-taking

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed lower on Thursday, extending falls on Wall Street, as investors continued to cash in on recent gains.

The Nikkei 225 index, which hit near-three-decade highs earlier this month, fell 0.36 percent, or 93.80 points, to 25,634.34, but the broader Topix index gained 0.33 percent, or 5.76 points, to 1,726.41.

