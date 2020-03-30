UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo's Nikkei Closes Lower On Virus, Profit-taking

Mon 30th March 2020

Tokyo's Nikkei closes lower on virus, profit-taking

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index lost more than 1.5 percent Monday, as the spreading coronavirus prompted investors to cash in on recent gains with a higher Yen also weighing on the market.

The Nikkei 225 index, which jumped nearly four percent on Friday, fell 1.57 percent, or 304.46 points, to close at 19,084.97.

The broader Topix index dropped 1.64 percent, or 23.95 points, to 1,435.54.

