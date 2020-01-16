Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed marginally higher on Thursday following the signing of a trade agreement between the US and China that pushed Wall Street to record highs.

The Nikkei 225 index added 0.07 percent, or 16.55 points, to 23,933.13, but the broader Topix index lost 0.14 percent, or 2.34 points, to 1,728.72.