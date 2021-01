Tokyo, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index rallied 1.60 percent on Thursday, after US shares surged despite rioters storming the US Capitol in an effort to overturn the result of the presidential election.

The Nikkei 225 added 434.19 points to close at 27,490.13 while the broader Topix index rose 1.68 percent, or 30.12 points, to 1,826.30.