Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks closed more than eight percent higher Wednesday, boosted by a $2-trillion US coronavirus rescue package and relief that the Tokyo Olympics is being postponed rather than cancelled.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index, which soared more than seven percent on Tuesday, added another 8.04 percent, or 1,454.28 points, to 19,546.63.

The broader Topix rose 6.87 percent, or 91.52 points, to end at 1,424.62.