Tokyo's Nikkei Closes Up After Four-day Losing Streak

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 11:30 AM

Tokyo's Nikkei closes up after four-day losing streak

Tokyo, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Tokyo's key Nikkei index closed higher on Thursday, snapping four days of losses driven by concerns over trade tensions between the United States and China, as investors hunted for bargains.

The Nikkei 225 index rose 0.37 percent or 76.79 points to end at 20,593.35 while the broader Topix index inched down 0.08 percent or 1.27 points to 1,498.66.

