Tokyo's Nikkei Closes Up After Spring Holidays

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 11:30 AM

Tokyo's Nikkei closes up after spring holidays

Tokyo, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed marginally higher on Thursday after a three-day public holiday, as major countries move to reopen their economies hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.28 percent, or 55.42 points, to 19,674.77, but the broader Topix index lost 0.32 percent, or 4.53 points, to 1,426.73.

