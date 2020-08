Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index rose for a fourth consecutive session Friday on a weak Yen, but early gains were largely erased by profit-taking.

The Nikkei 225 index edged up 0.17 percent, or 39.75 points, to close at 23,289.36, but the broader Topix index inched down 0.05 percent, or 0.77 points, to 1,623.38.