Tokyo, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed higher for a fourth consecutive session on Thursday in cautious trade ahead of US jobs data due later this week.

The Nikkei 225 rose 0.33 percent, or 92.49 points, to 28,543.51, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.14 percent, or 2.78 points, to 1,983.57.