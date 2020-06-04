(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, June 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index rose for a fourth consecutive session on Thursday, extending rallies on Wall Street backed by optimism about the further easing of lockdowns in some pandemic-hit economies.

The Nikkei 225 index gained 0.36 percent, or 81.98 points, to close at 22,695.74, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.30 percent, or 4.74 points, to 1,603.82.