Tokyo's Nikkei Closes Up For Fourth Straight Session

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 11:20 AM

Tokyo's Nikkei closes up for fourth straight session

Tokyo, June 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index rose for a fourth consecutive session on Thursday, extending rallies on Wall Street backed by optimism about the further easing of lockdowns in some pandemic-hit economies.

The Nikkei 225 index gained 0.36 percent, or 81.98 points, to close at 22,695.74, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.30 percent, or 4.74 points, to 1,603.82.

