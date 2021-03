Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index ended higher for a sixth consecutive session on Tuesday as investors took heart from record closes on Wall Street.

The Nikkei 225 index rose 0.52 percent, or 154.12 points, to 29,921.09, while the broader Topix index was up 0.65 percent, or 12.77 points, at 1,981.50.