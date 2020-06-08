UrduPoint.com
Tokyo's Nikkei Closes Up For Sixth Straight Session

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 11:20 AM

Tokyo's Nikkei closes up for sixth straight session

Tokyo, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index rose for a sixth consecutive session on Monday, breaking through the 23,000-point mark as investors took heart from rallies on Wall Street.

The Nikkei 225 index, which surged 4.5 percent last week, added another 1.37 percent, or 314.37 points, to close at 23,178.10, while the broader Topix index was up 1.13 percent, or 18.24 points, at 1,630.72.

