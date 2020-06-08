Tokyo, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index rose for a sixth consecutive session on Monday, breaking through the 23,000-point mark as investors took heart from rallies on Wall Street.

The Nikkei 225 index, which surged 4.5 percent last week, added another 1.37 percent, or 314.37 points, to close at 23,178.10, while the broader Topix index was up 1.13 percent, or 18.24 points, at 1,630.72.