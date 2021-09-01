UrduPoint.com

Tokyo's Nikkei Closes Up For Third Straight Session

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 11:30 AM

Tokyo, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed up for a third consecutive session Wednesday on positive economic data and hopes for stimulus measures ahead of elections in Japan.

The Nikkei 225 index rose 1.29 percent, or 361.48 points, to 28,451.02, while the broader Topix index gained 1.02 percent, or 20.09 points, to 1,980.79.

