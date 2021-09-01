(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed up for a third consecutive session Wednesday on positive economic data and hopes for stimulus measures ahead of elections in Japan.

The Nikkei 225 index rose 1.29 percent, or 361.48 points, to 28,451.02, while the broader Topix index gained 1.02 percent, or 20.09 points, to 1,980.79.