Tokyo's Nikkei Closes Up For Third Straight Session

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 11:40 AM

Tokyo's Nikkei closes up for third straight session

Tokyo, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index rose for a third consecutive session on Monday as rallies in Asian shares offset concerns for a continued rebound in global coronavirus infections.

The Nikkei 225 index jumped 1.83 percent, or 407.96 points, to close at 22,714.44, while the broader Topix index was up 1.60 percent, or 24.82 points, at 1,577.15.

