Tokyo, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index rose for a third consecutive session on Monday as rallies in Asian shares offset concerns for a continued rebound in global coronavirus infections.

The Nikkei 225 index jumped 1.83 percent, or 407.96 points, to close at 22,714.44, while the broader Topix index was up 1.60 percent, or 24.82 points, at 1,577.15.