Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed up more than 1.0 percent Thursday, tracking gains on Wall Street as investors welcomed the US Federal Reserve's pledge to continue its easy-money policies.

The Nikkei 225 index rose 1.01 percent, or 302.42 points, to 30,216.75, while the broader Topix index advanced 1.23 percent, or 24.48 points, to 2,008.51.