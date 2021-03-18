UrduPoint.com
Tokyo's Nikkei Closes Up More Than 1.0%

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 11:20 AM

Tokyo's Nikkei closes up more than 1.0%

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed up more than 1.0 percent Thursday, tracking gains on Wall Street as investors welcomed the US Federal Reserve's pledge to continue its easy-money policies.

The Nikkei 225 index rose 1.01 percent, or 302.42 points, to 30,216.75, while the broader Topix index advanced 1.23 percent, or 24.48 points, to 2,008.51.

