Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index rallied more than 1.1 percent Monday on bargain-hunting with investors still optimistic for a new US stimulus package.

The Nikkei 225 index gained 1.11 percent, or 260.50 points, to close at 23,671.13, while the broader Topix index rose 1.25 percent, or 20.29 points, to 1,637.98.