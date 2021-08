Tokyo, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed up more than 1.8 percent on Monday as investors bought on dips, while focusing on corporate earnings due this week.

The Nikkei 225 index rose 1.82 percent, or 497.43 points, to 27,781.02, while the broader Topix index advanced 2.05 percent, or 38.97 points, to 1,940.05.