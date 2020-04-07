(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, April 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index jumped more than two percent on Tuesday, extending rallies on Wall Street, as some of the world's worst-hit countries reported falling coronavirus death rates.

The Nikkei 225 index, which surged more than four percent on Monday, advanced 2.01 percent, or 373.88 points, to close at 18,950.18, while the broader Topix index was up 1.96 percent, or 26.91 points, at 1,403.21.