Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index jumped more than 3.1 percent on Tuesday as hopes for US measures to jump-start its virus-hit economy encouraged investors.

The Nikkei 225 index rose 3.13 percent, or 595.41 points, to close at 19,638.81, while the broader Topix index gained 1.96 percent, or 27.60 points, to 1,433.51.