Tokyo, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index rallied nearly one percent on Thursday, tracking rebounds on Wall Street after US President Donald Trump appeared to reverse his decision to put off new stimulus.

The Nikkei 225 index rose 0.96 percent, or 224.25 points, to close at 23,647.07, while the broader Topix index gained 0.55 percent, or 9.00 points, to 1,655.47.