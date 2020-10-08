UrduPoint.com
Tokyo's Nikkei Closes Up Nearly 1%

Umer Jamshaid 17 seconds ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 11:30 AM

Tokyo's Nikkei closes up nearly 1%

Tokyo, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index rallied nearly one percent on Thursday, tracking rebounds on Wall Street after US President Donald Trump appeared to reverse his decision to put off new stimulus.

The Nikkei 225 index rose 0.96 percent, or 224.25 points, to close at 23,647.07, while the broader Topix index gained 0.55 percent, or 9.00 points, to 1,655.47.

