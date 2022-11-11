UrduPoint.com

Tokyo's Nikkei Closes Up Nearly 3% Amid Global Rallies

Umer Jamshaid Published November 11, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Tokyo's Nikkei closes up nearly 3% amid global rallies

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Tokyo's key Nikkei index advanced nearly three percent on Friday as investors cheered rallies on Wall Street, driven by hopes for less aggressive Fed rate hikes due to slowing US inflation.

The Nikkei 225 index ended up 2.98 percent or 817.47 points to 28,263.57, while the broader Topix index rose 2.12 percent, or 41.10 points, to 1,977.76.

The Tokyo market rallied after global shares surged as "slower-than-projected inflation galvanised bets the Federal Reserve can downshift its aggressive rate-hike path", said Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management.

In New York, the Dow ended up 3.7 percent, while the Nasdaq surged a whopping 7.4 percent.

"The 'relief rally' in the US market continued" during the Tokyo hours, Daiwa Securities said in a commentary.

"The 'inflation trade' might be coming to its end," the brokerage said, referring to market jitters over the rising prices and investment moves that reflect those concerns.

Innes also said the fresh data was seen as "a significant turning point".

"Although inflation remains at decade highs, at minimum, things are moving in the right direction," he said.

The Dollar remained volatile and on Friday bought 141.55 Yen -- off from the day's high of 142.46 yen but firming from 140.67 yen in New York overnight.

That level compared with 146.14 yen in Tokyo on Thursday.

Among major shares, Sony Group surged 5.54 percent to 11,630 yen. Advantest, a major producer of testing kits for semiconductors, rose 9.06 percent to 8,910 yen. Toyota rose 2.17 percent to 2,001 yen.

Seven and i Holdings, a retail giant that operates 7-Eleven stores and many other stores in Japan, edged up 0.25 percent to 5,669 yen after a choppy session.

Local media said the company is planning to sell major department store chains Seibu and Sogo to an investment fund.

SoftBank Group firmed 1.76 percent to 6,953 yen.

After the market closed, the tech investor reported a quarterly net profit of more than three trillion yen ($21.2 billion), thanks largely to proceeds from sales of Alibaba shares. The company's investment operations continued to suffer massive losses.

Related Topics

Dollar Company Tokyo New York Japan Market Media From Toyota Billion

Recent Stories

LHC Judge asks CJ to form larger bench on plea aga ..

LHC Judge asks CJ to form larger bench on plea against Imran Khan's disqualifica ..

5 minutes ago
 Air Chief Marshal witnesses opening ceremony of Ba ..

Air Chief Marshal witnesses opening ceremony of Bahrain Air Show

15 minutes ago
 Justice Aamer Farooq takes oath as Chief Justice o ..

Justice Aamer Farooq takes oath as Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court

23 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi expresses keen interest for investment i ..

Abu Dhabi expresses keen interest for investment in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 November 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th November 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.