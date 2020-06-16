UrduPoint.com
Tokyo's Nikkei Closes Up Nearly Five Percent

Tue 16th June 2020 | 11:40 AM

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index soared nearly five percent on Tuesday, buoyed by rallies on Wall Street and hopes for a massive infrastructure plan in the US.

The Nikkei 225 index rose 4.88 percent, or 1,051.26 points, to close at 22,582.21, while the broader Topix index was up 4.09 percent, or 62.67 points, to 1,593.45.

Tokyo shares opened sharply higher as investors took heart from a gain on Wall Street following the announcement of fresh Federal Reserve emergency lending to support the struggling US economy.

"The Japanese market is rising following rallies in US shares" after the Fed news, said Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex.

Tokyo shares spiked higher in late trading as US futures pointed to a positive opening followinga report the Trump administration was preparing a sizable infrastructure proposal, brokers said.

