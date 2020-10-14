(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Tokyo's key Nikkei index recovered earlier losses to end up 0.11 percent, as bargain-hunting purchases supported the market despite a dearth of fresh clues for trade.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 24.95 points at 23,626.73 at the close, while the broader Topix index was down 0.32 percent or 5.20 points at 1,643.90.