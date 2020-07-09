UrduPoint.com
Tokyo's Nikkei Closes Up On US Rallies

Muhammad Irfan 49 seconds ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 11:20 AM

Tokyo's Nikkei closes up on US rallies

Tokyo, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed higher Thursday on US rallies, but early gains were partially erased following reports that the number of new coronavirus cases in Tokyo hit a single-day record.

The Nikkei 225 index rose 0.40 percent, or 90.64 points, to 22,529.29, but the broader Topix index was flat -- up 0.01 point -- at 1,557.24.

