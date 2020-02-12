UrduPoint.com
Tokyo's Nikkei Closes Up On Wall St Gains, SoftBank Rally

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 28 seconds ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 11:30 AM

Tokyo's Nikkei closes up on Wall St gains, SoftBank rally

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Tokyo's key Nikkei index closed higher Wednesday on Wall Street gains and a near 12-percent rally in heavyweight SoftBank Group, on hopes that its US mobile business will improve.

The benchmark Nikkei rose 0.74 percent or 175.23 points to 23,861.21 while the broader Topix index closed down 0.04 percent or 0.72 points at 1,718.92.

