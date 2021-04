(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed up more than 2.3 percent on Thursday as rallies on Wall Street helped encourage investors to buy on dips following recent declines.

The Nikkei 225 index jumped 2.38 percent, or 679.62 points, to 29,188.17, while the broader Topix index advanced 1.82 percent, or 34.32 points, to 1,922.50.